ISLAMABAD: The industry is waiting for the Mobile Device Manufacturing Policy so that localization of parts becomes feasible leading to exports.

This was stated mobile manufacturer/assemblers while talking to this correspondent. They also expressed serious concerns over the delay in revamping the policy.

The government is working since long to revamp the Mobile Device Manufacturing Policy, which will set new localization targets, introduce export conditions, and expand the policy to include tablets as well as IoT devices.

Sources said that to further elevate the industry, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) is collaborating with the Engineering Development Board and the Ministry of Industries and Production to revamp the Mobile Device Manufacturing Policy. This update will set new localization targets, introduce export conditions, and expand the policy to include tablets, IoT devices, Point-of-Sale systems, and Radio Frequency Identification technology.

By leveraging Pakistan’s low cost labour and offering incentivized export policies, the goal is to position the country as a key exporter of mobile devices globally.

In the first two months of 2025, local manufacturing and assembling plants in Pakistan produced 4.88 million mobile handsets, significantly outperforming the 0.37 million imported commercially.

This growth aligns with Pakistan’s push for local industry development and reduces reliance on imports.

In 2019, Pakistan implemented DIRBS to combat the influx of illegal mobile devices. This system blocks unregistered and counterfeit devices from local networks, paving the way for a secure mobile market. Building on the success of DIRBS, the Mobile Device Manufacturing Policy was introduced in 2021 to reduce reliance on imports and stimulate local production.

The policy aims to boost the domestic mobile industry, attract foreign investment, and enhance access to affordable devices, ultimately fostering economic development and job creation. To operationalize this, PTA issued the Mobile Device Manufacturing Regulations that provide clear guidelines for local manufacturing while ensuring compliance with international standards.

Despite significant challenges including economic hurdles and the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the policy has transformed Pakistan’s mobile device industry. PTA has granted Mobile Device Manufacturing authorizations to 39 companies including major brands like Samsung, Vivo, and Oppo. As a result, out of a total of 31.4 million manufactured/ imported mobile devices in Pakistan during fiscal year 2023-24, as many as 29.6 million (94 percent) were locally manufactured/assembled, creating approximately 60,000 jobs. This surge in local production has reduced reliance on imports and demonstrated consumer trust in the quality and affordability of locally manufactured devices.

The journey from DIRBS to a thriving local mobile manufacturing industry illustrates the impact of effective policies and strong regulatory support. As the industry evolves, Pakistan is set to become a significant player in the global mobile device market, fostering a competitive and innovative ecosystem.