Pakistan’s Public Hospitals Get Game-Changing Cancer Tech via JPMC

In a landmark move for public healthcare, instant biopsy reports in Pakistan will now be accessible at a government hospital. The Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) in Karachi is set to become the country’s first public medical institution to implement the confocal instant digital pathology system, offering real-time analysis of cancerous tumors during surgical procedures.

This state-of-the-art diagnostic tool, previously available only in private facilities, will now assist surgeons at JPMC in identifying tumour type and extent during operations. This breakthrough has been made possible through the Sindh government’s Annual Development Programme, with the Sindh Health Department facilitating the initiative.

Professor Shahid Rasool, Executive Director of JPMC, confirmed that the system allows tissue samples to be processed and slides generated instantly during surgery. This enables doctors to confirm the presence and spread of tumours on the spot, eliminating the 14 to 15-day wait time for conventional biopsy results.







Two units of the confocal instant digital pathology system will be procured for Rs 366 million. One unit will be installed in the surgical complex, enhancing capabilities in general surgery, orthopaedics, thoracic, and ENT departments. The second will be placed in the gynaecology ward to support procedures in women’s health.

The primary goal of introducing instant biopsy reports in Pakistan’s public sector is to boost diagnostic speed and precision while minimizing the time patients remain under anaesthesia. Existing biopsy methods like frozen sections and core biopsies often delay treatment and increase surgical risks.

The project also focuses on medical staff training and technical skill enhancement to ensure optimal use of the new technology. This investment in human capital and infrastructure will significantly improve cancer care quality in the public sector.

Hospital officials emphasized that this system will be especially beneficial for low- and middle-income patients who cannot afford high-cost diagnostics at private hospitals. By bringing cutting-edge technology to the public sector, the government aims to make cancer diagnosis more timely, accessible, and affordable for all.