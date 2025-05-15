Pakistan’s Women Lead Mobile Boom with 8 Million New Users in 2024

ISLAMABAD: The Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA) has revealed significant progress in gender mobile usage in Pakistan, highlighting both advancements and lingering barriers to mobile internet adoption among women.

In its latest Mobile Gender Gap Report 2025, GSMA noted a historic drop in the mobile internet gender gap in Pakistan—from 38% in 2023 to 25% in 2024. For the first time since 2021, more Pakistani women gained access to mobile internet, driven largely by adoption among rural women. The percentage of female mobile internet users rose from 33% in 2023 to 45% in 2024, while male adoption grew by seven percentage points. This surge translated to approximately 8 million women and 5 million men coming online in 2024.

Despite this progress, GSMA underlined that gender mobile usage in Pakistan is still hindered by affordability, limited digital skills, and entrenched social norms.

Social Norms and Access Remain Key Obstacles

One of the biggest barriers is device ownership. A striking 35% of Pakistani women who use mobile internet do so by borrowing someone else’s phone, compared to just 6% of men. In contrast, 91% of women who own an internet-enabled phone access mobile internet daily, compared to only 54% of women who borrow a device. Ownership also enables more diverse online usage—women who own smartphones perform an average of 3 daily use cases, versus 1.4 for borrowers.

The report also highlighted social norms, with 34% of women citing family disapproval as a major hurdle—an issue not significantly reported by men. This dynamic underscores the broader social challenges that prevent equitable mobile access.

On the policy side, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority launched a Digital Gender Inclusion Strategy to close the mobile usage gap. Telecom operators like Jazz, Telenor, and Ufone are also working to increase their female customer base under the GSMA Connected Women Commitment Initiative.

While smartphone ownership did not rise in line with mobile internet use, Pakistan stands out among surveyed countries for its gains in female digital access. However, without tackling literacy, affordability, and social constraints, bridging the mobile internet gender divide remains an ongoing challenge.