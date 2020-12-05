Pandemic pace quickens within the country as active cases surge above 50,000

For the past month or so, all the graphs relating to the spread of the Novel Coronavirus in the country have been pointing north. Number of daily cases have gone up, the number of daily deaths relating to the virus has increased, and the total number of active cases within the country has skyrocketed. December 3rd marked the day that the number of active cases within Pakistan went above 50,000- 51,654 people, in total, are currently suffering from the Coronavirus within Pakistan.

The NCOC’s data shows that the pandemic has picked up the pace within Pakistan; 3,262 new cases were reported on December 3rd; 55 new deaths within the 24 hours. This brings the tally for the last 10 days up to 29,881 new cases.

On the 3rd of December, Sindh reported the greatest number of cases: a whopping 1,983 new infections. This number was followed by Punjab, then Islamabad, with 727 and 417 new cases, respectively. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reported 218 new cases, Azad Jammu and Kashmir reported 85, and Gilgit Baltistan reported 16 new coronavirus cases.

55 new people lost their lives on the previous calendar day, bringing the total number of deaths up to 8,260.

The country is going through a second lockdown; all examinations have been postponed except for entry and recruitment tests. Hostels within the Federal Capital Territory have been instructed to accommodate a third of their full capacity. Over six cities in Punjab are under smart lockdowns and public areas like shopping malls, restaurants and cinemas have been shut down.

The other provinces have also been enforcing strict rules to combat the virus; wedding halls have been closed, indoor events suspended, and recreational public places like parks, gyms, and theatres shut down. Curfews have been enforced in shopping areas and other public places. Outdoor weddings have been limited to under 300 people (the exact number varies from province to province). Essential services providers like hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, petrol stations, and the likes can remain open the whole day. Fines have been introduced for those not following social distancing rules and not wearing masks.

The country aims to improve the condition of the virus in the coming days. The government, however, need the cooperation of the general public to do that. People need to be following the SOPs put in place; they need to wear masks in public places, only go out for absolute necessities, avoid all public areas, and keep themselves clean and hygienic constantly.

So please, stay at home, stay safe, follow the SOPs, and let’s beat this pandemic together!

× TechJuice for Browser: Get breaking news notifications on your browser.

Like our stories? Follow our Instagram for pictorial updates. Follow @techjuicepk