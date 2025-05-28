PDMA Calls for Solar Panel Installation Guidelines in Punjab

LAHORE: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab has recommended the introduction of safety rules and standard procedures for solar panel installation in the province.







In a letter addressed to the secretaries of the Energy and Local Government Departments, as well as commissioners and deputy commissioners across Punjab, PDMA Director General Irfan Ali Kathia stressed the urgent need for structured solar panel installation guidelines.

He stated that recent windstorms had caused several accidents, with nearly 70 percent linked to poorly installed or unsecured solar panels. Many panels, fixed in substandard ways, fell during strong winds, resulting in damage and injury.

To mitigate future risks, PDMA emphasized that all rooftop or open-structure solar panel installations must adhere to strict safety measures. The authority proposed that all future installations be certified and standardized to ensure public safety.







The letter further recommended a thorough inspection of all existing solar panels and their supporting structures across Punjab. PDMA also called for the development of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for repairs, routine inspections, and quality testing.

Issuing regulatory guidelines to relevant authorities and individuals involved in solar energy projects, the PDMA believes, is essential to prevent further loss and damage caused by unsafe installations.