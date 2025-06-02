By Huma Ishfaq ⏐ 1 hour ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Pia Announces 15 Off On Lahore Paris Flights

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has unveiled an attractive 15% discount on flights from Lahore to Paris. This offer is valid for ticket bookings made up to June 9, with travel dates spanning from June 18 to July 2, 2025.



The move targets international travelers seeking value and aims to strengthen PIA’s growing presence on this important European route.

PIA recently introduced direct weekly flights between Lahore and Paris, beginning June 18. This complements its existing schedule of two weekly flights from Islamabad to Paris. The airline expects the new route to increase convenience for passengers and contribute positively to foreign exchange earnings.

Since March 2024, PIA has reported operating profits, a promising sign of financial recovery. Parliamentary Secretary Zeb Jaffar highlighted the airline’s successful resumption of flights to the European Union, including Paris, following positive discussions with the EU Aviation Safety Agency. Moreover, talks continue with UK aviation regulators and Turkish Airlines to broaden PIA’s international reach and boost profitability further.



This discount initiative, along with expanded routes, signals PIA’s commitment to enhancing its global network and offering competitive travel options.

Huma Ishfaq

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

