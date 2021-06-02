News, Technology

PITB’s system to consolidate Pakistani’s driving license data to detect fake licenses nationally

According to a press release issued by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), it will establish a National Data Repository of all the driver licenses issued by the provincial and federal licensing authorities, leading to the consolidation of the national driving license data across Pakistan. An MoU in this regard was signed between the National Highways Motorway Police and the PITB at the Arfa Kareem Tower. 

As per Chairman PITB, Azfar Manzoor, the new system will help detect fake, duplicate, cancelled or expired licenses in any part of the country.

