Ahsan Iqbal directs swift completion of Allama Iqbal National Academy Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Ahsan Iqbal has called for prompt action regarding the construction process of the proposed Allama Iqbal Academy in Islamabad.

The Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Reforms chaired a high-level meeting focused on the “Uraan Pakistan” Priority Development Projects for the fiscal year 2025–26. The session was attended by Secretary of Planning Awais Manzoor Sumra, Chief Economist Dr. Imtiaz Ahmed, Joint Chief Economist Raja Mushtaq, members of the Planning Commission, and senior officials from relevant ministries.

The meeting reviewed proposed projects in key sectors, including Exports, Mass Media, Social Development, Food and Agriculture, Environmental Protection, Science and Technology, and Infrastructure. The Minister emphasized that only projects contributing to institutional efficiency and national progress should be included in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

He instructed the immediate operationalisation of the National Center for Brand Development and directed the swift completion of the Allama Iqbal National Academy, in collaboration with the Capital Development Authority (CDA).

He announced that both the Iqbal Academy and the Iqbal Monument will be officially inaugurated on Allama Iqbal’s 150th birth anniversary.