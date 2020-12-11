PM Khan reshuffles federal cabinet: Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed appointed Interior Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan has made significant changes to the federal cabinet; Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has now been appointed as the Federal Minister for Interior and Abdul Hafeez Shaikh is now the new Minister of Finance.

The former Interior Minister, Ijaz Shah, has been made the new Minister of Narcotics Control and the Ministry of Railway, which was previously led by Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, has been given to Azam Khan Swati.

Sheikh Rasheed took his oath earlier today (Friday) as Federal Minister.

This reshuffle comes days after the Islamabad High Court ruled against the Prime Minister’s advisors and special assistants saying that they had no executive authority to chair or even become members of cabinet committees.

This is the fourth reshuffle within the cabinet in three years; ever since the PTI government started its tenure.

The division remarked that Article 93 of the Constitution states that the Prime Minister may appoint up to five advisors. These advisors may receive the ‘perks and privileges’ of a federal minister and, “does not make the advisor a federal minister as such.”

