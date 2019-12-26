Prime Minister Imran Khan launched Pakistan Post remittance scheme for overseas Pakistanis

PM Imran Khan recently launched a new remittance service for overseas nationals through Pakistan post. The announcement was done in a ceremony held at Islamabad. The initiative was called as Pakistan Remittance Initiative by the government officials.

According to the initiative, the beneficiaries of remittance can collect the payment without paying any additional charges from any local post office via using the portal of Pakistan’s National bank. There are over 500 post offices that had been designated for PRI in multiple cities of Pakistan.

This promotes the quicker, cheaper, and very convenient flow of remittance all over Pakistan. The initiative is going to help all the Pakistani that are residing abroad in sending their cash via legal means. The step is going to play a big role in boosting Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves. Sending cash using Pakistan Post will prevent the usage of illegal means of fund transfer.

While addressing the event, Imran Khan said: “During the year 2020, the focus will be on economic growth, poverty reduction, job creation, and uplifting of poor via Ehsaas Program”. In the ceremony, the PM thanked overseas Pakistani and said that they are the most valuable asset of our country as they are contributing largely to our economy. Over the past years, the embassies didn’t look into their problems but now as per the special instructions of the PM, the embassies are providing extra care to the Pakistanis living abroad.

In the same event PM disregard the merit system which was giving way to the old mindset. The vision of Naya Pakistan was formulated to improve the functioning of all governmental departments. He also said if the interest of the public is fully secured our school and hospital system will start functioning like the private ones in no time.

Minister of communication and Postal Services Murad Saeed provided an outlook of the steps taken for transforming Pakistan Post into profitable and fully functional via launching different initiatives. Through these incentives, every postman will act as a banker helping the people at their doorstep.

