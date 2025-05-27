Private Schools Defy Court, Hike Fees Before Summer Break

Several private schools across Punjab have increased tuition fees ahead of the summer holidays, despite an existing court order advising against such hikes.







This alarming development surfaced in the Punjab Assembly, where MPA Ahmad Rasheed Bhatti drew attention to the unauthorized fee hikes. He pointed out that many schools had increased tuition by Rs. 7,000 to Rs. 8,000 per student, marking a steep surge of up to 26%, despite the upcoming three-month break.

Violation of High Court Ruling

Bhatti reminded the House that the Lahore High Court had ruled that schools are only allowed to collect “half the monthly fee during summer holidays.”

Yet, according to him, this directive is being blatantly ignored.







“The court’s decision is being openly violated,” he emphasized during his address.

Terming the unjustified fee increase as “an act of cruelty,” Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan ordered immediate attention to the matter. He instructed the Education Minister to intervene and take corrective action against the non-compliant institutions.

In response, the Education Minister acknowledged the seriousness of the issue and gave his assurance that the matter would be looked into without delay. The case has now been forwarded to the Standing Committee on Schools for further scrutiny and necessary steps.

This isn’t the first time private schools have come under scrutiny. Last year, the Directorate of Private Institutions issued a clear warning that all fees beyond the standard admission and monthly charges were illegal. The directive also discouraged schools from forcing parents to purchase school-branded notebooks.

As the situation unfolds, both lawmakers and parents are calling for strict enforcement of court rulings to prevent exploitation in the name of education.