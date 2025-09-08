The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) soared to new heights on Monday, with the KSE-100 index hitting a historic 156,199 points intraday, before closing at 156,087 points, up 1,810 points (+1.17%). This marks the highest level ever reached by the market, reflecting strong investor optimism and robust liquidity.

According to Topline Securities, the surge was fueled by better-than-expected corporate earnings, heavy institutional buying, and renewed investor confidence. Key blue-chip stocks including ENGROH, HUBC, LUCK, MARI, and SNGP drove the rally, collectively adding 1,144 points to the index. ENGROH alone contributed a remarkable 405 points following a bullish research upgrade.

Market activity was also strong, with a trading volume of 1.123 billion shares and a total value of PKR 62.2 billion. K-Electric Limited (KEL) topped the volume chart with 93.7 million shares traded.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif welcomed the development, calling it a reflection of investor trust in government policies. He also highlighted Pakistan’s success in signing multibillion-dollar agreements with Chinese companies, pointing to brighter prospects for the national economy.

Key Highlights PSX September 8, 2025