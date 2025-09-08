PSX Crosses 156,000 Points, Hits Historic High
The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) soared to new heights on Monday, with the KSE-100 index hitting a historic 156,199 points intraday, before closing at 156,087 points, up 1,810 points (+1.17%). This marks the highest level ever reached by the market, reflecting strong investor optimism and robust liquidity.
According to Topline Securities, the surge was fueled by better-than-expected corporate earnings, heavy institutional buying, and renewed investor confidence. Key blue-chip stocks including ENGROH, HUBC, LUCK, MARI, and SNGP drove the rally, collectively adding 1,144 points to the index. ENGROH alone contributed a remarkable 405 points following a bullish research upgrade.
Market activity was also strong, with a trading volume of 1.123 billion shares and a total value of PKR 62.2 billion. K-Electric Limited (KEL) topped the volume chart with 93.7 million shares traded.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif welcomed the development, calling it a reflection of investor trust in government policies. He also highlighted Pakistan’s success in signing multibillion-dollar agreements with Chinese companies, pointing to brighter prospects for the national economy.
Key Highlights PSX September 8, 2025
|Indicator
|Performance
|KSE-100 Closing Level
|156,087 pts
|Intraday High
|156,199 pts
|Daily Gain
|+1,810 pts (+1.17%)
|Total Volume
|1.123 bn shares
|Traded Value
|PKR 62.2 bn
|Top Volume Leader
|K-Electric (93.7m shares)
|Major Contributors
|ENGROH, HUBC, LUCK, MARI, SNGP