By Sabica Tahira ⏐ 21 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Pakistan Stock Exchange Hits Historic 100000 Milestone

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) soared to new heights on Monday, with the KSE-100 index hitting a historic 156,199 points intraday, before closing at 156,087 points, up 1,810 points (+1.17%). This marks the highest level ever reached by the market, reflecting strong investor optimism and robust liquidity.

According to Topline Securities, the surge was fueled by better-than-expected corporate earnings, heavy institutional buying, and renewed investor confidence. Key blue-chip stocks including ENGROH, HUBC, LUCK, MARI, and SNGP drove the rally, collectively adding 1,144 points to the index. ENGROH alone contributed a remarkable 405 points following a bullish research upgrade.

Market activity was also strong, with a trading volume of 1.123 billion shares and a total value of PKR 62.2 billion. K-Electric Limited (KEL) topped the volume chart with 93.7 million shares traded.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif welcomed the development, calling it a reflection of investor trust in government policies. He also highlighted Pakistan’s success in signing multibillion-dollar agreements with Chinese companies, pointing to brighter prospects for the national economy.

Key Highlights PSX September 8, 2025

Indicator Performance
KSE-100 Closing Level 156,087 pts
Intraday High 156,199 pts
Daily Gain +1,810 pts (+1.17%)
Total Volume 1.123 bn shares
Traded Value PKR 62.2 bn
Top Volume Leader K-Electric (93.7m shares)
Major Contributors ENGROH, HUBC, LUCK, MARI, SNGP

 

Sabica Tahira

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Punjab Bans Govt Teachers From Private School Jobs
Sindh Withdraws Promotion of Primary School Teachers
Sbp About Legal Status Of Virtual Assets In Pakistan
Pakistan Workers’ Remittances Hit $3.1B in August
Islamabad Command and Control Center
Islamabad to Host Pakistan’s First Smart City Command Center
Pakistan And Us
U.S. Strategic Metals, Pakistan Sign Critical Minerals MOU
Pakistan’s Auditor-General
Pakistan’s Auditor-General Denies Misreporting in Federal Audit Documents
Research Suggests Chatgpts Web Power Might Be Fading To Old Search Giants
OpenAI Warns of Ongoing AI Hallucination Challenges
Supreme Court
Supreme Court Launches Cell for Overseas Pakistanis
Rs 35 Billion Development Projects By Ministry Of Planning Development Special Initiatives
Pakistan Economy Gains Momentum in FY2026 Progress Report
Pta License Suspension Hits Another Data Provider
PTA Revises Radio-Based Services Charges for 2025
Secp Imposes Rs425m Penalties For Compliance In Fy2024 25
IT Sector Leads as SECP Registers Over 3,200 New Companies in August 2025
China Pakistan Joint Action Plan 2025 29 Unveils Bold Tech Push For Digital Future
China-Pakistan Joint Action Plan 2025-29 Unveils Bold Tech Push for Digital Future
Pakistan 5G spectrum
Pakistan Risks $4.3B Loss Without Spectrum Reform, GSMA & Industry Warns
China Agrees To Partial Debt Rescheduling For Pakistan
Pakistan and China Unveil Economic Roadmap in New Action Plan