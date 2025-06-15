Pta Raids Shops In Gujrat Seizes 45 Cloned Mobile Phones

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has taken strict action against shops involved in illegal practices. Working alongside the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA), Gujranwala, PTA’s Zonal Office Lahore executed three coordinated raids in Gujrat, targeting businesses engaged in the sale of tampered and cloned mobile devices.







During the operations, a total of 45 mobile phones with tampered IMEIs were confiscated. The first raid, carried out at Gulzar-e-Madina Road, led to the recovery of 12 devices and the arrest of two individuals.

The second enforcement effort, conducted at Zaib Super Market, resulted in the seizure of 13 phones and the apprehension of one person.

Moreover, the final raid took place at Kashmir Plaza, where 20 cloned mobile phones were found and three suspects were taken into custody.







The confiscated inventory included Google Pixel and OnePlus phones, whose reprogrammed IMEIs were traced back to low-cost devices, indicating deliberate manipulation.

FIRs have been registered, and investigations are in progress to determine the extent of the illegal network. Authorities are focusing on identifying the sources and individuals behind these reprogramming operations.

Reaffirming its commitment to national security, the PTA emphasized its “zero-tolerance policy against the illegal modification of mobile device identifiers.”

It highlighted the risks posed by such practices, stating that IMEI tampering and cloned devices enable “criminal anonymity.” These devices are also linked to “cybercrime, financial fraud, abductions, and other offenses.”

The PTA is urging citizens to remain alert and immediately report any suspicious activities involving cloned or altered mobile phones. Additionally, the regulatory body confirmed that “violators will face strict legal consequences.” Ongoing efforts also aim to tighten enforcement mechanisms across the country.