The Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) has initiated an enforcement action against Long Distance and International (LDI) operators. This case focuses on unpaid Access Promotion Contribution (APC) payments payable to the Universal Service Fund (USF). PTA is conducting these proceedings under Section 23 of the Pakistan Telecommunications (Re-Organization) Act, 1996. Six operators are currently under orders, with three more to come soon.

The affected firms are not yet barred from operations. However, PTA has given them a strict 30-day deadline to clear dues after receiving the orders. Failure to comply may result in legal action and additional penalties.

Between April and May 2025, PTA conducted hearings with various LDI operators. These addressed license renewal delays and outstanding dues totaling Rs. 80 billion. This includes Rs. 24 billion in principal and Rs. 56 billion as a Late Payment Additional Fee (LPAF).

Unfortunately, no settlements were reached during the hearings. Several operators did not cooperate, while others cited court-issued stay orders. Now, PTA has begun issuing binding enforcement and determination orders to recover the dues.

Here’s a breakdown of major dues:

A leading LDI operator must pay Rs. 6.25 billion (principal: Rs. 2.0 billion + LPAF: Rs. 4.24 billion). A hearing took place on 14th April 2025.

Circle Net Communications (Pvt.) Ltd. is directed to pay Rs. 5.9 billion (principal: Rs. 1.64 billion + LPAF: Rs. 4.25 billion), with a hearing on 5th May 2025.

Multinet Pakistan (Pvt.) Ltd. owes Rs. 1.41 billion (principal: Rs. 605 million + LPAF: Rs. 808 million), with a hearing on 9th April 2025.

REDtone Telecommunications Pakistan (Pvt.) Ltd. has the highest dues: Rs. 14.31 billion (principal: Rs. 4.10 billion + LPAF: Rs. 10.21 billion). A hearing was held on 9th April 2025.

WorldCall Telecom Ltd. must pay Rs. 5.69 billion (principal: Rs. 1.77 billion + LPAF: Rs. 3.92 billion), followed by a hearing on 10th April 2025.

Telecard Ltd. owes Rs. 4.07 billion (principal: Rs. 1.29 billion + LPAF: Rs. 2.77 billion), with a hearing on 15th April 2025.

Out of 13 total LDI operators, four have already cleared their dues. Meanwhile, five others have agreed to installment plans totaling Rs. 8.2 billion. However, four operators have refused to pay or arrange settlements. Currently, seven of these companies have expired licenses. Only four were renewed in 2024. Two more licenses are due to expire in 2025 and 2026.

This crackdown follows unsuccessful reconciliation efforts led by the Ministry of IT. It also comes amid ongoing litigation involving firms with active stay orders.