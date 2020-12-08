PTI government taking all steps to create employment opportunities: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

The Special Assistant to the Punjab Chief Minister on Information, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, has said that the PTI government is taking all the necessary steps in creating employment opportunities within the country.

Dr Awan said that the government is working on improving the national economy which will ultimately lead to more employment opportunities in Pakistan.

The Special Assistant, in a visit to the residence of Senior Vice President PML-Q, Chaudhry Saleem Baryar, and President of the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Qaiser Iqbal Baryar, discussed Prime Minister Imran Khan’s and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar’s visit to Sialkot on December 9th.

Dr Awan mentioned the PM and the CM’s efforts in improving the welfare of the business communities; she said that effective measures have been and will be put into place to promote exports of the country.

In response, Saleem Baryar and Qaiser Iqbal Baryar, both expressed their satisfaction towards the government’s efforts. They specifically praised the government’s initiative in setting up an Export Development Board in the country to promote exports and increase cash inflow.

