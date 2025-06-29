Ptv Fee Waiver In Electricity Bills Likely To Offer Relief

KARACHI: In a development that could bring significant electricity bill relief in Pakistan, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is expected to announce a proposal to scrap the Pakistan Television (PTV) license fee from monthly electricity bills. Though an official statement is still awaited, the move aims to ease the financial strain on households grappling with rising inflation and utility costs.

At present, electricity consumers pay a fixed Rs35 each month as the PTV fee, generating nearly Rs1.5 billion in monthly revenue for the state broadcaster. If the waiver goes through, it would directly lower power bills, offering much-needed support to middle- and low-income families.

Meanwhile, in confirmed relief, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has approved a reduction of Rs1.50 per unit in the base electricity tariff for the fiscal year 2025-26. Effective from July 1, 2025, the rate will drop from Rs35.50 to Rs34.00 per unit, benefiting consumers across Pakistan, including Karachi. Nepra has also endorsed a revenue requirement of Rs3.52 trillion for distribution companies, covering bulk power purchases and necessary financial adjustments.

More clarity on the proposed PTV fee waiver — including how future funding for the state broadcaster will be managed — is expected in the prime minister’s upcoming address. Together, these steps could mark a substantial phase of electricity bill relief in Pakistan, directly impacting millions of households.