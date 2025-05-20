Punjab Announces Early Summer Vacation Dates for Schools

Due to rising temperatures in Punjab, the provincial government has officially announced an early start to summer vacations for all public and private schools.







Originally slated for June 1, the break will now commence from May 28, as confirmed by Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat.

To manage the situation in the days leading up to the vacation, school hours have been adjusted with immediate effect. All schools will now operate from 7:30 AM to 11:30 AM until May 27.

The decision was finalized under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, following detailed consultations with the Punjab Education Department and other key stakeholders. The goal: protect the health and well-being of students, particularly young children who are most at risk during extreme weather conditions.







A senior official from the School Education Department noted,

“The safety of children is our top priority. This early closure is a preventive step to protect students from heatstroke and related health risks.”

Meanwhile, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued warnings of an expected severe heatwave in central and southern parts of Punjab. Citizens have been advised to restrict outdoor activities, especially during peak afternoon hours, to avoid potential health complications.

Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat publicly shared the revised academic schedule through a social media update, reiterating that the early vacation and adjusted timings aim to “safeguard students’ health” amid unusually high temperatures.