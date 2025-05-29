Punjab Class 9 Registration Extended Without Late Fee

LAHORE: The last date for class 9 registration in Punjab has been extended by all educational boards, including Lahore, offering relief to students who missed the earlier deadline.







As per official updates, students now have until June 20 to complete their class 9 registration in Punjab without incurring any late fee. After this period, from June 21 to July 4, registration will still be open but will include a late fee.

The move is aimed at accommodating students who could not register on time, ensuring that no eligible student is excluded due to procedural delays.

This decision is applicable across all educational boards in the province. Authorities have urged students to take advantage of the extended deadline and complete the process before the late fee window begins.







Students are strongly advised to complete their registration by June 20 to avoid unnecessary complications and extra charges.

For more information, visit your respective board’s official website or contact your school administration.