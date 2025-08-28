Punjab Ends Lahore Bike Lane Project After Traffic Chaos

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has officially decided to discontinue the city’s first-ever experimental bike lane project on Ferozepur Road after it failed to meet its objectives. The move comes following weeks of complaints about worsening traffic congestion on one of the busiest stretches of the city.

The pilot project had introduced dedicated motorbike lanes between Kalma Chowk and Lahore Bridge, separated by curb-stone dividers. While the initiative aimed to streamline traffic and ensure biker safety, it instead created severe congestion, forcing authorities to review the plan.

According to officials, dividers on one side of the road were already removed last night to restore the normal flow of vehicles. The remaining stretch, from Lahore Bridge back to Kalma Chowk, is scheduled to be dismantled within a week.

This decision highlights the challenges of urban mobility planning in Lahore, where traffic load continues to grow rapidly. Experts believe alternative measures and improved road management will be needed to ensure safety and smoother traffic in the provincial capital.