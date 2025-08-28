By Sabica Tahira ⏐ 43 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Punjab Ends Lahore Bike Lane Project After Traffic Chaos

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has officially decided to discontinue the city’s first-ever experimental bike lane project on Ferozepur Road after it failed to meet its objectives. The move comes following weeks of complaints about worsening traffic congestion on one of the busiest stretches of the city.

The pilot project had introduced dedicated motorbike lanes between Kalma Chowk and Lahore Bridge, separated by curb-stone dividers. While the initiative aimed to streamline traffic and ensure biker safety, it instead created severe congestion, forcing authorities to review the plan.

According to officials, dividers on one side of the road were already removed last night to restore the normal flow of vehicles. The remaining stretch, from Lahore Bridge back to Kalma Chowk, is scheduled to be dismantled within a week.

This decision highlights the challenges of urban mobility planning in Lahore, where traffic load continues to grow rapidly. Experts believe alternative measures and improved road management will be needed to ensure safety and smoother traffic in the provincial capital.

Sabica Tahira

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Standard Chartered Backs 10 Women Led Startups With Rs1m Each
Standard Chartered Backs 10 Women-Led Startups With Rs1 Million Each
Pakistans Telecom
Pakistan’s Telecom Evolution: Tackling Spectrum Scarcity, Improving QoS, and Paving the Way for 5G
Pakistans Audio Wars How Ronin And Zero Hype Their Way Past Quality Issues
Pakistan’s Audio Wars: How Ronin and Zero Hype Their Way Past Quality Issues
Bitcoin Regains Ground As Trump Bolsters Market Confidence
Bitcoin Regains Ground as Trump Bolsters Market Confidence
Petrol Prices Decreased In Pakistan
Petrol Price Likely to Rise Next Month
Karachi Board Class 12 Pre Medical Result 2025 Declared
BIEK Inter Science Result 2025 Sees 55.59% Success Rate
Playstation Plus September 2025 Games Revealed Heres Whats Coming
PlayStation Plus September 2025 Games Revealed: Here’s What’s Coming
Qualcomm Unveils Dragonwing Q 6690 Enterprise Chipset Featuring Rfid
Qualcomm Unveils Dragonwing Q-6690 Enterprise Chipset, Featuring RFID
Ecc Authorises Funds To Secure Worker Dues In Usc Closure
ECC Authorises Funds to Secure Worker Dues in Utility Stores Closure
Decoding The Hype Is Chatgpt Plus Really Worth The Pkr 6000 Upgrade
Decoding the Hype: Is ChatGPT Plus Really Worth the PKR 6000 Upgrade?
Windows 11
Windows 11 Improves Bluetooth Performance for Games and Calls
Secp Issues Nbfc Permits To Expand Digital Lending And Fdi
SECP Issues NBFC Permits to Expand Digital Lending and FDI
You Can Now Ask Whatsapp Ai To Make You Sound More Interesting Heres How
You Can Now Ask WhatsApp AI to Make You Sound More Interesting. Here’s How!