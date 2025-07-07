Punjab Government Enforces Mobile Phone Ban In Public Hospitals

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has introduced a strict ban on mobile phone usage by doctors and nurses during working hours in all government hospitals throughout the province.

An official directive from the Chief Minister’s Office mandates that no medical staff member, including doctors and nurses, may use mobile phones while on duty. This rule applies to every public hospital in Punjab and aims to eliminate distractions, ensuring that healthcare professionals remain fully attentive to their patients.

The notification clearly warns that any breach of this order will lead to disciplinary proceedings under the Punjab Employees Efficiency, Discipline and Accountability (PEEDA) Act. These actions could include termination of service, reflecting the seriousness with which the government views this policy.

Officials explained that the primary goal of the ban is to foster discipline among medical personnel and enhance the quality of care by minimizing interruptions during critical working hours. The government expects this measure to result in more focused and effective healthcare delivery.

Punjab’s public healthcare facilities must implement this directive immediately to ensure uniform enforcement of the mobile phone ban during duty hours.