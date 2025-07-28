The Punjab government has announced that all public and private schools will reopen on August 15, 2025. This date marks the official end of summer vacations across the province. However, many parents remain uncertain about whether the summer break will be extended due to ongoing heat concerns. Previously, a notification issued in May confirmed academic activities would resume from Thursday, August 15.

Despite the official reopening, student attendance may remain low on the first day. This is due to continued weather concerns and the approaching weekend. If no extension is granted, schools are expected to return to full operations starting Monday, August 18. For now, the government has not provided a clear update on extending the vacation period.

Officials say any final decision will depend on a detailed review of current weather conditions across the province. Parents and school staff are advised to stay updated through official channels as the reopening date approaches.

Single-Shift Schools:

Monday to Thursday: 7:30 am – 1:00 pm

Friday: 7:30 am – 11:30 am

Double-Shift Schools:

Morning Shift:

Monday to Thursday: 7:30 am – 1:00 pm

Friday: 7:30 am – 11:30 am

Evening Shift:

Monday to Thursday: 2:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Friday: 2:30 pm – 5:30 pm

As temperatures remain high in several parts of Punjab, parents and school staff are closely monitoring updates from the provincial government regarding a possible holiday extension.