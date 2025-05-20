Punjab Govt Approves hiring of thousands of new Teachers

RAWALPINDI: The Education Department has officially approved the Punjab teacher recruitment 2025 drive, creating 26,898 new teaching positions across 1,961 upgraded schools as part of the Annual Development Programme (ADP).







This large-scale hiring includes posts in newly established boys’ and girls’ schools and institutions operating under the afternoon second shift initiative. An official circular confirms that teaching positions have been formally created, with the first phase involving the appointment of teachers already serving in government schools.

According to the circular, Punjab teacher recruitment drive covers the following: 47 new primary schools will receive 423 teaching positions, one new middle school will have 19 posts, and five new high schools in rural areas are allocated 135 posts.

For 1,181 schools upgraded from middle to high under the second shift initiative, 14,172 teaching posts have been sanctioned. Furthermore, under the Education Department’s internal development program, 375 primary schools upgraded to middle level will get 5,250 posts; 245 middle schools upgraded to high level will receive 2,940 posts; and 107 high schools promoted to higher secondary level are allocated 3,959 new teaching positions.







Recruitment processes for all these posts have already commenced, marking a major step forward in strengthening the province’s education system.