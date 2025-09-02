The Punjab government has declared a public holiday across the province on Saturday 6, Rabi ul Awal to observe Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH). The announcement confirms all government offices will remain closed on the day.

This Public Holiday Punjab notification follows the Ruet i Hilal committee decision that the Rabi ul Awal moon was not sighted and that the religious observance will fall on September 6.

Civil secretariat functions will remain as per the routine Saturday closure and will not open for the holiday. Hospitals will keep emergency services operational while administrative offices and outpatient departments will be closed for the day.

Health authorities have urged patients with scheduled procedures to contact hospitals in advance for guidance.

The province said public sector staff should follow official leave schedules and that local administrations will issue any further instructions on essential services. Religious and cultural events are expected across cities and towns as people mark the birth anniversary of the Prophet Muhammad.

The Public Holiday Punjab decision means many citizens will have a two-day break on Saturday and Sunday.