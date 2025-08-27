By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 1 hour ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Punjab Govt

The Punjab Planning and Development (P&D) Board has approved a major initiative aimed at strengthening evidence-based policymaking. As part of the plan, 15,000 rented tablets will be used to conduct a province-wide socio-economic survey, aiming to provide accurate data for informed future decisions.

According to officials, each tablet will cost Rs 2,500 per month. This translates into an annual expenditure of Rs 450 million, which will be borne under the approved project. The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) will provide the devices once a formal agreement is signed with the provincial board.

The survey will be executed by the Punjab Bureau of Statistics in collaboration with the Urban Unit. Teams will visit households across the province to gather essential socio-economic information through digital entries.

Authorities believe the collected data will help the Punjab government design targeted welfare programs. Additionally, it will guide new development schemes, ensuring resources are allocated where they are most needed.

Zohaib Shah

Tech writer passionate about the latest gadgets, AI, and digital trends. Sharing clear insights to help readers stay informed and ahead.

