Punjab Mandates Registration of All Hotels & Guest Houses on ‘Hotel Eye’ System

The Punjab Home Department made it obligatory for every guest house in Punjab to register on the ‘Hotel Eye’ software to tackle crime and illegal activities.







The spokesperson for the department stated that all guest houses and residence providers must register on the online portal by June 15th, which is the final deadline.

The software system known as ‘Hotel Eye’ is being increasingly mandated by authorities, especially in regions such as Punjab and Islamabad. Its main purpose is to enhance security and combat crime, terrorism, and illegal activities within the hospitality sector.

The core function of Hotel Eye is to digitally collect and manage guest data from hotels, guest houses, and even online booking platforms. Hoteliers are required to enter the personal details of all guests, both local and foreign, upon check-in. This includes information such as their Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs) or other identification.







The software comes integrated with national databases like NADRA (National Database and Registration Authority) and police record management systems (PSRMS). If a guest with a known criminal history checks in, the system is designed to send immediate notifications to law enforcement agencies, enabling immediate action.

The mandatory implementation of Hotel Eye is driven by several factors aimed at enhancing public safety and national security. By tracking individuals, the system can play a vital role in identifying and monitoring potential terrorist suspects or those involved in extremist activities.

It creates a comprehensive digital record of temporary residents, which is invaluable for investigations and intelligence gathering.

Ultimately, the main objective of Hotel Eye is to strengthen security and reduce crime rates, aligning with broader governmental efforts to ensure a “Safe Punjab” or a secure capital like Islamabad.