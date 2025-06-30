By Huma Ishfaq ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Punjab Offers Cash For Plastic In New Recycling Drive

Lahore: The Punjab government has rolled out an innovative bottle recycling initiative under the Chief Minister’s Green Credits Program.

This new move encourages citizens to deposit plastic bottles in exchange for a monetary reward, making eco-friendly behavior more rewarding than ever.

As part of the campaign, citizens can now earn Rs. 1,000 by submitting either 20 large (1.5-liter) plastic bottles or 40 small (0.5-liter) bottles through specially designed vending machines. These machines will be installed across four major universities in Lahore starting next month, with plans to expand to local markets and commercial areas throughout the city.

Technology Meets Recycling

The plastic recycling machines, locally assembled with the assistance of Chinese technology, will feature a user-friendly interface. The process is simple:

  • Press Button A and insert a bottle.
  • Enter your phone number.
  • Press Button B to receive your green credits, which are displayed on the screen and can also be tracked using a dedicated mobile app.

These machines contain two compartments for collection and operate digitally to ensure ease and transparency.

The Punjab government has teamed up with a private company led by Gulfam Abid. This company will handle the setup and running of the recycling machines.

Gulfam Abid says Lahore produces 500 tons of plastic bottle waste every day. The project will recycle this waste into eco-friendly items like sidewalk tiles, bricks, and road patching material.

Additionally, the project isn’t just limited to individuals. Around 18,000 junkyards in Lahore are also included in the program. These vendors will be able to use the app to request a pickup, after which a company representative will collect the plastic bottles and pay them directly, further boosting local economic activity while promoting recycling.

This initiative is a significant step forward in addressing plastic pollution while actively involving citizens in the solution. Through financial incentives, modern technology, and public-private collaboration, Punjab is setting a new standard for sustainable urban living.

Follow us on Google News
Plastic bottles, Recycling
Huma Ishfaq

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Punjab Launches Subsidized Tractor Scheme For Farmers

Punjab Launches Subsidized Tractor Scheme for Farmers

Auto Draft

ATTENTION Pakistani Gamers: Steam Summer Sale Slashes Prices!

Power Smart App Explained Protect Yourself From Overbilling And Keep Subsidies

Power Smart App Explained: Protect Yourself from Overbilling and Keep Subsidies

Pakistan Railways To Enable Card Payments At Stations

Pakistan Railways to Enable Card Payments at Stations

Patients Must Now Pay For Treatment In Public Hospitals Across Punjab

Patients Must Now Pay for Treatment in Public Hospitals Across Punjab

Giftedcrook Evolves Into Full Blown Cyber Espionage Weapon

GIFTEDCROOK Evolves Into Full-Blown Cyber-Espionage Weapon

Public Outcry Erupts Over New Garbage Tax In Punjab

Public Outcry Erupts Over New Garbage Tax in Punjab

Suzuki Alto Every Prices Soar After New Taxes In Pakistan

Suzuki Alto, Every Prices Soar After New Taxes in Pakistan

Fortnite Is Back With Iron Man Collab But This Time With A Twist

Fortnite Is Back With Iron Man Collab, But This Time With A Twist

Cursor Event In Islamabad To Highlight Ai Coding For Developers

‘Cursor’ Launching in Pakistan Soon confirmed by The Local Ambassador

Most Bank Accounts In Pakistan Hold Less Than Rs50000

Most Bank Accounts in Pakistan Hold Less Than Rs50,000

Mercedes Benz Solar Paint Could Make Evs Run On Pure Sunlight

Mercedes-Benz Solar Paint Could Make EVs Run on Pure Sunlight

Huawei Ev Battery Boasts 2000 Mile Range On 5 Minute Charge

Huawei EV Battery Boasts 2,000-Mile Range on 5-Minute Charge