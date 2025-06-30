Punjab Offers Cash For Plastic In New Recycling Drive

Lahore: The Punjab government has rolled out an innovative bottle recycling initiative under the Chief Minister’s Green Credits Program.

This new move encourages citizens to deposit plastic bottles in exchange for a monetary reward, making eco-friendly behavior more rewarding than ever.

As part of the campaign, citizens can now earn Rs. 1,000 by submitting either 20 large (1.5-liter) plastic bottles or 40 small (0.5-liter) bottles through specially designed vending machines. These machines will be installed across four major universities in Lahore starting next month, with plans to expand to local markets and commercial areas throughout the city.

Technology Meets Recycling

The plastic recycling machines, locally assembled with the assistance of Chinese technology, will feature a user-friendly interface. The process is simple:

Press Button A and insert a bottle.

Enter your phone number.

Press Button B to receive your green credits, which are displayed on the screen and can also be tracked using a dedicated mobile app.

These machines contain two compartments for collection and operate digitally to ensure ease and transparency.

The Punjab government has teamed up with a private company led by Gulfam Abid. This company will handle the setup and running of the recycling machines.

Gulfam Abid says Lahore produces 500 tons of plastic bottle waste every day. The project will recycle this waste into eco-friendly items like sidewalk tiles, bricks, and road patching material.

Additionally, the project isn’t just limited to individuals. Around 18,000 junkyards in Lahore are also included in the program. These vendors will be able to use the app to request a pickup, after which a company representative will collect the plastic bottles and pay them directly, further boosting local economic activity while promoting recycling.

This initiative is a significant step forward in addressing plastic pollution while actively involving citizens in the solution. Through financial incentives, modern technology, and public-private collaboration, Punjab is setting a new standard for sustainable urban living.