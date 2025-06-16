By Huma Ishfaq ⏐ 53 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Punjab Presents Tax Free People Friendly Budget Today

LAHORE: The Punjab government is all set to unveil its budget for the financial year 2025-26 today, marking a key milestone in Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s tenure.



Finance Minister Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman will formally present the budget in the Punjab Assembly during a specially convened afternoon session, following its approval in a cabinet meeting chaired by the chief minister herself.

Dual Sessions Scheduled for Budget Day

In an unusual move, the Punjab Assembly will convene twice today. The first sitting began at 10:00 AM as part of the ongoing session adjourned last Friday. During this morning session, lawmakers are scheduled to debate and pass several important legislative items, including:

  • The Punjab Center of Excellence on Countering Violent Extremism Bill 2025
  • The Punjab Consumer Protection (Amendment) Bill 2025
  • The Punjab Public Awareness and Dissemination of Information Bill
  • The Punjab Specialised Medical Institutions Bill 2025
  • The Boilers and Pressure Vessels (Amendment) Bill 2025
  • The Punjab Road Safety Authority (Amendment) Bill 2025
  • The Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Services Bill 2025

The dedicated budget session will begin at 3:00 PM, where Minister Rehman will present the annual budget statement for 2025-26, the supplementary budget for 2024-25, the Punjab Finance Bill 2025, and other key financial documents. These include the notification for amendment in rules of the Punjab Sales Tax on Services Act 2012 and the Medium Term Fiscal Risk Statement covering 2025-26 to 2027-28.



Finance Minister Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman emphasized that the new budget will be “people-friendly” and closely aligned with the chief minister’s development-oriented vision. He assured that no new taxes would be levied. Instead, the government will place strong emphasis on improving the recovery of existing taxes.

In a bid to maximize provincial resources, the budget aims to promote the effective utilization of provincial assets. Additionally, successful initiatives in education, health, and social security will continue. The government also plans to extend technical and financial support to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) as part of its broader economic strategy.

With the budget focusing on continuity, fiscal discipline, and public welfare, the Punjab government appears committed to delivering development without burdening the people with new taxes.

