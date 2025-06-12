The Punjab Education Minister, Rana Sikandar Hayat, has announced an initiative to appoint permanent headmasters in 35,000 government schools across the province. This move aims to address leadership gaps that negatively impacted school management, discipline, and academic performance.







The decision is part of a broader effort to raise educational standards in Punjab’s public school system. Many schools have been operating without permanent heads for years, leading to inconsistencies in administration. To incentivize these crucial leadership roles, each newly appointed headmaster will receive an additional monthly allowance of Rs 10,000.

The minister emphasized that consistent leadership is vital for effective administration and ultimately, better learning outcomes for students. Rana Sikandar Hayat has directed the School Education Department to pace up the recruitment process. Education experts and stakeholders in Punjab have largely welcomed this decision, viewing it as a positive step towards revitalizing public education in the province.