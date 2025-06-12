By Manik-Aftab ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Punjab To Launch Vehicle Emissions Testing Program On Motorways

LAHORE: In a major move to combat air pollution, the Punjab government is expanding its vehicle emissions testing program to motorways, allowing for broader enforcement of environmental regulations across the province.



Led by the Environment Protection and Climate Change Department, the expansion of the vehicle emissions testing program will include the installation of Emissions Testing System (ETS) booths at various motorway checkpoints. This will enable motorists to conveniently test their vehicles for emissions compliance during long-distance travel.

Currently, ETS booths are functional at 20 key locations in Lahore, such as Emporium Mall, Liberty Market, Model Town Park, Jallo Park, and CBD Kalma Chowk. These booths operate Monday through Saturday from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM, with a scheduled break for lunch and prayer from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM.

The upcoming rollout on motorways is expected to increase accessibility and ensure that more vehicles adhere to environmental standards. Citizens are encouraged to make use of the nearest ETS booths for emissions testing.



For the latest updates and booth locations, users can download the Green Punjab mobile app or contact the 1373 helpline.

