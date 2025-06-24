LAHORE: In response to a growing shortage of faculty in government medical institutions, the Punjab government has authorized retired medical faculty recruitment in Punjab on a contractual basis. This initiative is intended to fill urgent vacancies in medical colleges and teaching hospitals across the province.







According to an official notification issued by the Punjab Health Department, the age limit for hiring retired faculty members has been extended from the previous threshold to 65 years. The move aims to bring experienced professionals back into service to temporarily bridge the critical faculty gap.

The retired medical faculty recruitment in Punjab will focus on high-demand disciplines such as cardiac and pediatric surgery, pulmonology, oncology, cardiology, biochemistry, forensic medicine, and anaesthesia. These areas have been identified as facing some of the most acute shortages of qualified teaching staff.

Directives have been dispatched to all 36 public sector medical colleges and affiliated teaching hospitals across Punjab. Institutions have been instructed to expedite the recruitment process and complete appointments by June 30.







The emergency hiring drive prioritizes the appointment of associate professors in at least 12 key departments. Officials stressed that these contract-based appointments are strictly temporary and will automatically conclude once regular faculty are recruited through standard hiring procedures.

A letter circulated to the administrations of public medical institutions underscored the urgency of the situation, noting that academic operations in many departments have been severely affected by the lack of available faculty.

This short-term measure is seen as a necessary step to ensure uninterrupted medical education and maintain teaching standards in critical specialities until permanent solutions are implemented.

The health department also emphasized the importance of maintaining transparency and merit during the recruitment process to ensure that qualified and experienced candidates are selected.

Further details about eligibility criteria, contract terms, and department-specific requirements are available through the Punjab Health Department’s official communication channels.