Punjab Tourism App was downloaded more than 10 thousand times in the last 24 hours

On World Tourism Day, Chief Minister of Punjab Usman Buzdar launched a tourism app dedicated to Punjab to revive the almost dying tourism sector of Punjab. Seeing more than 10 thousand downloads within the last 24 hours can only be seen as a success for this initiative.

Advisor to the Chief Minister for Tourism, Asif Mehmood mentioned that the app will get new features in the future, currently providing access to important tourist sites in Punjab. He also mentioned that another site seeing double-decker service will be starting next month in Bahawalpur which only runs in Lahore and Rawalpindi at the moment.

As technology becomes an important part of our lives, all our governmental institutions must make use of it. The success of incorporating technology can already be seen from the success of this tourism app. The Government of KPK had also launched an app to facilitate users with information on places to visit, travel guides, hotels, and much more.

Pakistan has thousands of heritage sites especially in Punjab which do not get much exposure due to the lack of information available to the general public. All of these initiatives combined will help tourists visiting any part of Pakistan especially foreign tourists.

