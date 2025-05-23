Punjab’s Top Ranked District Unveiled as Rawalpindi, Murree Drop in List

Rawalpindi and Murree, previously ranked among the higher-performing districts in Punjab, have recorded lower positions in the province’s district-wise performance report for April.







The latest data from the Punjab government indicates a notable change in their rankings compared to earlier months.

Once consistently ranked among the top three, Rawalpindi has now plummeted to the 26th spot. This drop highlights a concerning decline in the district’s overall performance metrics, a sharp contrast to its previous standing as a regional leader.

The scenic hill station of Murree has not fared much better, landing at 25th place in the latest rankings. The performance setback suggests growing challenges in governance, administration, or service delivery in the tourist-heavy region.







Punjab’s capital, Lahore, also failed to make the top ten, settling at 11th place. While still in the upper half of the rankings, Lahore’s position suggests room for improvement in meeting key provincial performance indicators.

Top Performers: Southern and Central Punjab Lead

The top spots in the April report were claimed by districts outside the main urban centers. Bahawalnagar secured first place, with Layyah in second, and Pakpattan in third. This performance underlines a positive shift toward improved service delivery in less urbanized areas.

Other high-ranking districts include:

Rajanpur (4th)

Vehari (5th)

Chiniot (6th)

Lodhran (7th)

Okara (8th)

Khanewal (9th)

Rahim Yar Khan (10th)

Districts in the Mid-Tier

The middle segment of the rankings features:

Mandi Bahauddin (12th)

Faisalabad (13th)

Bhakkar (14th)

Toba Tek Singh (15th)

Multan (16th)

Muzaffargarh (17th)

Gujranwala (18th)

Bottom Tier Includes Several Major Districts

Notably, several important districts fell in the lower half:

Mianwali (19th)

Gujrat (20th)

Sargodha (21st)

Bahawalpur (22nd)

Sahiwal (23rd)

Khushab (24th)

The last five places were taken by:

Nankana Sahib (27th)

Sheikhupura (28th)

Attock (29th)

Sialkot (30th)

The drastic fall of key districts like Rawalpindi and Murree should prompt immediate introspection and corrective action by local authorities. The Punjab government’s performance ranking is a critical tool in measuring development outcomes, and falling behind can have lasting implications for residents and regional progress.