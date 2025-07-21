By Manik Aftab ⏐ 20 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Quetta Airport Runway Wins Fidic Engineering Excellence Award

The newly constructed runway at Quetta International Airport has been honored with the prestigious FIDIC Asia Pacific Engineering Excellence Award during a special ceremony held in Islamabad.

The award celebrates the achievement of the Pakistan Airports Authority and the consultancy teams involved in the project for their outstanding planning, technical capabilities, and adherence to high safety standards.

According to officials, the runway project was completed at an estimated cost of PKR 5 billion without interrupting airport operations, a feat that earned praise from the regional engineering community.

The new Quetta Airport runway is now regarded as one of the longest and strongest in the Asia Pacific region, enhancing the facility’s capacity to handle larger aircraft and increased traffic.

The first landing on the upgraded runway took place on May 31, 2023, when PIA flight PK-3250 arrived from Islamabad, marking a key milestone in the airport’s operational history.

The FIDIC award positions Quetta Airport among top-tier infrastructure projects in the region and reinforces Pakistan’s growing capability in modern aviation development.

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

