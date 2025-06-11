By Huma Ishfaq ⏐ 5 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Rda Seals Warehouse Housing Projects Over Legal Violations

RAWALPINDI: The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has sealed a warehouse of PepsiCo, the multinational soft drink giant, and the site offices of two private housing schemes for violating construction and land use laws.



According to RDA Director General Kinza Murtaza, the enforcement team shut down a warehouse operating on Defence Road without official approval.

“The warehouse was functioning without proper approval and was in clear violation of existing zoning regulations,” she stated.

The crackdown extended to the Bostan Housing Scheme and Eastridge Housing Scheme, both located on Lahore High Court Road. RDA sealed the site offices after the developers failed to provide essential legal documents, including the Transfer Deed and Mortgage Deed, despite receiving multiple warnings.

Kinza Murtaza confirmed that the authority had issued several notices and offered ample time to comply. However, the developers neglected to meet the legal requirements, leading the RDA to take decisive action under existing regulations.



“This decisive move underscores RDA’s zero-tolerance policy towards unauthorised commercial activities and illegal constructions,” said Murtaza.

She added that these measures align with the direct instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, who has called for strict enforcement against encroachments and unlawful developments.

The RDA has appealed to all commercial operators and housing developers to obtain necessary approvals before starting operations.

Murtaza urged citizens to assist in the campaign against encroachments: “We urge all commercial entities to adhere strictly to legal requirements and obtain the necessary approvals before initiating operations.”

She emphasized that public cooperation is vital in maintaining encroachment-free zones, making Rawalpindi’s streets safer and less congested.

Lahore High Court, PepsiCo Pakistan, Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA)
Huma Ishfaq

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

