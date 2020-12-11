Record-breaking 0.98 million Pakistani sent abroad for jobs by PTI government

According to the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis, Syed Zulfiqar Bukhari, the current PTI government has sent a record-breaking 0.98 million Pakistanis overseas to get jobs during the first year and a half of the government’s tenure in its efforts to increase the employment rate of the country.

The government is also working with other countries to ensure that the Pakistanis who lost their jobs during the pandemic are employed once again easing their hardships. He also added that it resulted in a record inflow of foreign exchange as Pakistan received remittances worth $2.3 billion in October, 14.1% more in comparison to October 2019.

A lot of overseas Pakistanis lost their jobs in this pandemic and were forced to return to their homes in Pakistan in the economic uncertainty with even fewer jobs at home. The pandemic had also thwarted the government’s efforts to export manpower across the globe. The job market should get better especially as many candidates for the COVID-19 have cleared their phase-III trials and are ready for export at the start of the next year.

He also mentioned that the government will be using all legal options to bring Nawaz Sharif back to the country according to Radio Pakistan.

