Record breaking remittances reach above $2 billion for 10th consecutive month in a row

The flow of workers’ remittances into Pakistan continued its record run of going above $2 billion for the 10th consecutive month in March, State Bank announced in a tweet . At $2.7 billion, they exhibited growth of 20% compared to February & 43% compared to March 20, and the country could be on track to reach an all-time high in remittances in 2021. Cumulatively, the remittances have risen to $ 21.5 billion during July-Mar FY21, contrary to the World Bank’s forecast of a sharp decline in global remittances as well as its own expectation that the pandemic would keep remittances flat, up by 26% over the same period last year.