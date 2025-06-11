Record Remittance Inflows In May 2025

Islamabad: Pakistan has achieved an economic milestone by recording its highest-ever monthly inflow of workers’ remittances in May 2025. This surge in foreign exchange is a crucial boost for the nation’s economy, providing much-needed stability.







According to official figures, workers’ remittances reached an impressive US$ 3.7 billion in May 2025. This represents a substantial increase both month-over-month (m/m) and year-over-year (y/y), with growth rates of 16.0 percent and 13.7 percent, respectively.

The cumulative picture for the fiscal year 2025 (FY25) also shows a similar graph. From July 2024 to May 2025, total remittances amounted to US$ 34.9 billion, marking a remarkable 28.8 percent increase compared to the US$ 27.1 billion in FY24.

A breakdown of the remittance sources for May 2025 and key contributors:







Saudi Arabia: US$ 913.9 million

United Arab Emirates: US$ 754.2 million

United Kingdom: US$ 588.1 million

United States of America: US$ 314.7 million

These highlight strong financial ties Pakistan maintains with major labor markets in the Middle East, Europe, and North America. The consistent flow of remittances from these regions is a testament to the hard work and dedication of Pakistani expatriates.

Economists and financial analysts view this record inflow as a positive indicator for Pakistan’s economic health. Remittances play a critical role in bridging the current account deficit, increasing foreign exchange reserves, and contributing to overall economic growth. This influx of foreign currency helps to stabilize the Pakistani Rupee and provides greater fiscal space for development initiatives.