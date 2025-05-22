Redmi K80 Ultra Specs Leak: 7500mAh Battery, 100W Charging?

With the K80 Ultra in the ready, Redmi is preparing for a strong mid-2025 debut. If we are to believe fresh leaks, everything points to a significant performance and a massive battery life boost.







According to fresh leaks circulating online, the Redmi K80 Ultra will pack a giant 7500mAh battery, making it the largest battery ever in a Redmi phone. That’s a significant upgrade from the 5500mAh cell seen in last year’s K70 Ultra. The phone will also reportedly support 100W fast charging, aiming to deliver both endurance and convenience for power users.

K80 Ultra Flagship Features

The K80 Ultra is rumored to feature MediaTek’s upcoming Dimensity 9400+ chipset, which is expected to rival Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 in performance. Alongside this powerful processor, users can expect a 6.8-inch flat LTPS OLED display with a 1.5K resolution, offering vivid visuals and a smooth viewing experience.

Design-wise, the phone will sport uniform bezels, a round rear camera module, and a durable metal frame. It may also come equipped with an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor and IP68 water and dust resistance, usually reserved for premium-tier devices.







July Launch, Redmi to Face Competitive Market Ahead

The Redmi K80 Ultra is anticipated to debut in July 2025, entering a fiercely competitive market. OnePlus, iQOO, and Realme plan to launch new flagship phones. These will feature the Dimensity 9400+ chip, fast OLED displays, and big batteries.

With its imminent introduction, Redmi seems to be appealing to consumers seeking a durable device equipped with flagship-level attributes sans the cost.

The official launch date and price remain undisclosed; but, if these leaks are accurate, the K80 Ultra may emerge as one of the most formidable mid-year debuts in 2025.