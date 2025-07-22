By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 6 seconds ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Redmi Note 15 Pro+

Redmi launched the Note 14 Pro+ in China last September. Now, the company is preparing its next-generation model, the Redmi Note 15 Pro+. Recently, fresh leaks have surfaced, revealing key specs of the upcoming device. The Note 15 Pro+ will reportedly feature a 1.5K display with thin, symmetrical bezels on all sides. It’s also said to include a 50MP main camera and a 50MP telephoto lens. These camera specs are identical to the previous model.

However, the battery will see a massive boost. According to leaks, it may range between 7,000mAh and 7,999mAh, a significant jump from the Note 14 Pro+.

The smartphone is also expected to be powered by the new Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset. This would be an upgrade over the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 used in the current model. So far, the display and camera appear unchanged. But the improved battery and chipset of the Redmi Note 15 Pro+ might be the real highlights this time around.

With competition growing, it remains to be seen if these updates will meet user expectations. More official information should arrive in the coming weeks.

Zohaib Shah

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

