By Huma Ishfaq ⏐ 5 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Rs15 Billion Approved For Sukkur Hyderabad Motorway Project

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has allocated Rs15 billion in the 2025-26 budget for the long-awaited Sukkur–Hyderabad Motorway (M-6), marking a renewed push to accelerate regional connectivity and trade.



Federal Minister for Communications, Abdul Aleem Khan, confirmed that construction on the Sukkur–Hyderabad Motorway will commence within this year. To ensure efficient implementation, the project has been divided into five segments, enabling simultaneous progress across different sections.

The M-6 is the final missing link in Pakistan’s north-south motorway corridor and is considered vital for improving national integration, economic accessibility, and trade routes across provinces.

Aleem Khan also disclosed that the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) has expressed interest in financing the project. A final decision regarding the loan is expected in September 2025, following the IDB board’s scheduled meeting. The potential funding would significantly support the project’s timely execution.



Minister Responds to Political Criticism

Responding to recent remarks made by the Sindh chief minister, Aleem Khan clarified that he takes full responsibility only for the developments made in the past year. He refrained from commenting on prior administrations’ delays regarding the Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway (HSM) and Karachi motorway projects.

The minister emphasized the strategic necessity of connecting Karachi Port to the national motorway grid. He noted that without this vital link, the motorway network’s potential cannot be fully realized. Moreover, it is essential for streamlining imports, exports, and broader business operations.

This renewed focus and funding for the M-6 project signal the government’s commitment to enhancing infrastructure and improving logistics. It also aims to foster national economic integration through a complete and functional motorway network.

Budget 2025-26, motorway
Huma Ishfaq

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Airlines Halt Flights Amid Escalating Israel Iran Conflict

Airlines halt flights amid escalating Israel-Iran conflict

Punjab Presents Tax Free People Friendly Budget Today

Punjab Set to Present FY 2025-26 Budget Today

Chat Gpt Creates Delusions That Could Possibly Lead To Death

ChatGPT Creates Delusions That Could Possibly Lead To Death

Google Sued Over Tiktok Ban Is The Tech Giant Breaking Federal Law

Google Sued Over TikTok Ban: Is the Tech Giant Breaking Federal Law?

Youtube Is Introducing More Aggressively Unskippable Ads

YouTube Quietly Penalizes Ad Blocker Users with Slower Load Times

Govt Seizes Benami Properties In Landmark Action

Govt Seizes Benami Properties in Islamabad Landmark Action

Lahore Traffic Police Recover Rs 30 7m In E Challan Crackdown

Lahore Traffic Police Recover Rs. 30.7M in E-Challan Crackdown

Google Introduces Ai Powered Audio Search Feature

Google Introduces AI-Powered Audio Search Feature

Pakistan Engages Bitcoin Giant Michael Saylor To Shape Digital Asset Future

Pakistan Engages Bitcoin Giant Michael Saylor to Shape Digital Asset Future

Nvidias Collaboration To Build New Supercomputer In Germany

Nvidia CEO Criticizes Anthropic’s chief Over claiming AI Will Take Half of Jobs

Thousands Of Uk Students Caught Cheating Through Ai

Thousands Of UK Students Caught Cheating Through AI

Google Is Removing Android Instant Apps Without Anyone Noticing

Google Is Removing Android Instant Apps Without Anyone Noticing

Midjourney Sued Over Copyright By Disney And Universal

Midjourney Sued Over Copyright By Disney And Universal