Rs15 Billion Approved For Sukkur Hyderabad Motorway Project

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has allocated Rs15 billion in the 2025-26 budget for the long-awaited Sukkur–Hyderabad Motorway (M-6), marking a renewed push to accelerate regional connectivity and trade.







Federal Minister for Communications, Abdul Aleem Khan, confirmed that construction on the Sukkur–Hyderabad Motorway will commence within this year. To ensure efficient implementation, the project has been divided into five segments, enabling simultaneous progress across different sections.

The M-6 is the final missing link in Pakistan’s north-south motorway corridor and is considered vital for improving national integration, economic accessibility, and trade routes across provinces.

Aleem Khan also disclosed that the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) has expressed interest in financing the project. A final decision regarding the loan is expected in September 2025, following the IDB board’s scheduled meeting. The potential funding would significantly support the project’s timely execution.







Minister Responds to Political Criticism

Responding to recent remarks made by the Sindh chief minister, Aleem Khan clarified that he takes full responsibility only for the developments made in the past year. He refrained from commenting on prior administrations’ delays regarding the Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway (HSM) and Karachi motorway projects.

The minister emphasized the strategic necessity of connecting Karachi Port to the national motorway grid. He noted that without this vital link, the motorway network’s potential cannot be fully realized. Moreover, it is essential for streamlining imports, exports, and broader business operations.

This renewed focus and funding for the M-6 project signal the government’s commitment to enhancing infrastructure and improving logistics. It also aims to foster national economic integration through a complete and functional motorway network.