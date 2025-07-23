By Manik Aftab ⏐ 1 hour ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Rs244 Billion Overbilling By Discos Uncovered In Agp Audit Report

A recent audit has revealed that eight electricity distribution companies (DISCOs) overbilled power consumers by a staggering Rs244 billion across Pakistan. The Rs244 billion overbilling by DISCOs was allegedly used to conceal system losses, theft, and inefficiencies.

According to the Auditor General of Pakistan’s latest report, the companies involved include Iesco, Lesco, Hesco, Mepco, Pesco, Qesco, Sepco, and Tesco. These power providers reportedly charged inflated bills to cover up poor operational performance.

The report states that five DISCOs overbilled 278,649 customers by Rs47.81 billion in just one month. During the 2023–24 financial year, they billed over 900 million extra units to unsuspecting consumers.

Rs22 Billion Collected Under Load Adjustment Lacks Justification

The audit also points out that Rs22 billion was recovered from users under the pretext of “adjusting load” to account for technical losses. However, no clear justification or breakdown was provided to support these charges.

Qesco emerged as the worst violator, with Rs148 billion worth of overbilling aimed at agricultural consumers. The company allegedly inflated tube well electricity charges to disguise poor performance.

In response to the Rs244 billion overbilling by DISCOs, audit authorities have demanded detailed records and explanations from all eight distribution companies, especially where claimed refunds lack supporting documentation.

Manik Aftab

