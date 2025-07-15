On July 15, 2025, the National Savings Division conducted the Rs 750 prize bond draw in Rawalpindi.

The draw revealed that the first prize, amounting to Rs 1.5 million, was awarded to the holder of bond number 953346.

Additionally, the second prize, which was Rs 500,000 each, was won by three fortunate holders of bond numbers 965105, 294897, 651248. These wins serve as a reminder of the possibilities that come with participating in such events, where a small investment can lead to substantial returns.

The prize bond draw not only offers monetary rewards but also fosters a sense of hope and anticipation among participants, encouraging them to dream of what could be.

Besides these top prizes, a total of 1,696 winners secured the third prize, with each receiving Rs9,300.

Prize bonds remain a popular savings choice among millions of Pakistanis, offering a safe, government-backed way to protect funds while also giving a chance to win substantial prizes.

Managed by the Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) in collaboration with the State Bank since the 1960s, this scheme helps citizens shield their savings from inflation and devaluation, while enjoying the possibility of cash rewards.

Available in denominations ranging from Rs100 to Rs40,000, prize bonds give investors flexibility to choose based on their financial capacity.

Earlier this year, the National Savings Division announced the full schedule for the 2025 prize bond draws, covering both national and premium bonds.

Prize Bond Draw 2025 Schedule

Rs100 Prize Bond Draws:

August 15, 2025 (Friday) – Lahore

November 17, 2025 (Monday) – Hyderabad

Rs200 Prize Bond Draws:

September 15, 2025 (Monday) – Multan

December 15, 2025 (Monday) – Lahore

Rs750 Prize Bond Draws:

July 15, 2025 (Tuesday) – Rawalpindi

October 15, 2025 (Wednesday) – Muzaffarabad

Rs 1,500 Prize Bond Draws:

August 15, 2025 (Friday) – Faisalabad

November 17, 2025 (Monday) – Rawalpindi

The premium prize bond draws for Rs40,000 and Rs25,000 will be held on:

September 10 (Peshawar), December 10 (Sialkot)

September 10 (Karachi), December 10 (Faisalabad)

Millions of Pakistanis look forward to each prize bond draw result, hoping to turn their savings into major winnings, all while keeping their funds secure under a trusted, government-supported scheme.