By Sabica Tahira ⏐ 33 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Open Market Dollar Sale Plunges 50 As Grey Market Resurfaces

The Pakistani Rupee (PKR) continued its upward streak on Wednesday, appreciating by 2 paisas against the US Dollar in the interbank market. The local currency closed at Rs. 281.70, compared to the previous day’s Rs. 281.72, marking its 19th consecutive gain against the greenback.

According to official data, the rupee has strengthened by Rs. 0.96 since August 6, 2025, reflecting gradual improvement in currency stability. Government and State Bank officials have also ruled out the possibility of further rupee depreciation in the near term.

Currency Rates – Sep 3, 2025

Currency Previous Close Current Close Change
US Dollar (Interbank) Rs. 281.72 Rs. 281.70 +0.02
US Dollar (Open Market) Rs. 282.6 / 283.4 Rs. 282.6 / 283.4 Stable
Euro Rs. 328.03 Rs. 328.33 +0.33
British Pound Rs. 377.16 Rs. 377.74 +0.58
Japanese Yen Rs. 1.89 Rs. 1.89 No Change

The upward trend of the rupee comes as foreign exchange inflows remain stable and market confidence improves. In contrast, global currencies like the Euro and British Pound also registered gains, while the Japanese Yen stayed unchanged.

Experts suggest that if this trend continues, Pakistan’s import costs may decline slightly, offering some relief to inflationary pressures.

