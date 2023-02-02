Samsung Announced The New Galaxy Book 3 Series; Features And Release Date

Samsung announced the launch dates for its brand new laptop series called Galaxy Book 3 Series. The series has four new Intel Evo-branded Galaxy Book 3 laptops — three traditional clamshell designs and a 2-in-1 convertible: 14-inch and 16-inch Galaxy Book 3 Pro; 16-inch Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360; and 16-inch Galaxy Book 3 Ultra. Screen sizes have stepped up a notch, from 13.3-inch and 15.6-inch models in the first two generations.

The first variant, Galaxy Book 3 Ultra will start at $2,199, and be available for purchase from 22 February. And the Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 will start at $1,399 and the Galaxy Book 3 Pro laptops will start at $1,249 and both will be available for purchase from 17 February.

Like other leading manufacturers with extensive portfolios, Samsung is also keen to extol the virtues of the ‘multi-device connected experience’ that’s on offer for users of its phones, tablets, laptops, and wearables.

TM Roh, president and head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung said in a statement:

“Today, we’re seeing an increasing number of people using multiple devices to perform efficiently. These new workflows are made possible thanks to our open and extensive Galaxy ecosystem. The latest Galaxy Book3 series further enriches our connected offerings. It is tailor-made for Galaxy enthusiasts looking for ultra-high computing performance and seamless connected Galaxy experiences to maximize their productivity and creativity.”

Galaxy Book 3 Ultra

Galaxy Book 3 Ultra is a 16-inch Galaxy Book 3 Ultra with 13th-generation Intel Core processors (i7 or i9), up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage, and Nvidia’s latest GeForce RTX 4050 and 4070 Laptop GPUs.

According to Nvidia:

“GeForce RTX 4070, 4060, and 4050 Laptop GPUs deliver up to RTX 3080 flagship class performance at one-third of the power, improving thinness, acoustics, and thermals.”

The company says that these new GPUs, powered by the Ada Lovelace architecture, will launch on 22 February.

All of the Galaxy Book 3 series, the Ultra has an aluminum frame and an eco-conscious design, using recycled plastics from ocean-bound fishing nets, zero in-the-box plastics, and 70% recycled paper in the packaging. The Ultra is the bulkiest and heaviest Book 3 model, measuring 16.5mm thick and weighing 1.79kg (3.9 lbs).

The 16-inch screen is a 16:10 Dynamic AMOLED 2X display — as used in Samsung’s Galaxy S smartphones — with 3K (2880 x 1800) resolution, 500 nits peak brightness, and a 120Hz refresh rate. This is a significant advance from the 16:9 FHD (1920 x 1080) AMOLED in the 15.6-inch Galaxy Book 2 Pro, for example, moving up to 212 pixels per inch (PPI) from 141ppi, as well as offering more brightness and extra viewing depth via the 16:10 aspect ratio.

Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360

The 16-inch Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 is, as the name suggests, a 2-in-1 convertible with a 360-degree screen hinge. It’s slightly thinner and lighter than the Book 3 Ultra, measuring 12.8mm thick and weighing 1.66kg — or 1.71kg if you go for the optional 5G mobile broadband. It has a touch-screen version of Samsung’s Dynamic AMOLED 2x panel and comes with an S Pen stylus.

Processor options are limited to Core i5 and i7, you can specify lower-end RAM (8GB) and storage (256GB) choices in addition to those available on the Ultra model, and the GPU is limited to Intel’s integrated Iris Xe Graphics. Also, the HDMI connector supports version 1.4, rather than 2.0 on the Ultra.

Galaxy Book 3 Pro

The Galaxy Book 3 Pro comes in 14-inch and 16-inch versions, with the former being the thinnest and lightest of the range, measuring 11.3mm thick and weighing 1.17kg. Thanks to its smaller screen, the 14-inch Book 3 Pro can manage with a smaller, lighter, 65Wh battery than the 16-inch models, which all have 76Wh batteries.

Charging for the Book 3 Pro laptops is via a 65W USB-C charger, while the top-end Ultra comes with a 100W charger. The more compact 14-inch Book 3 Pro does not have room for a separate numeric keypad, as seen on the larger 16-inch models.

Read More: