Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Launched Specs Pricing And Key Features

Samsung has officially unveiled the Galaxy S25 FE, bringing notable upgrades to its Fan Edition series. The smartphone features a bigger battery with silicon carbon technology, improved internals, and Samsung’s latest One UI 8.0 on Android 16, while keeping a premium yet familiar design.

The device sports a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 1,900 nits for outdoor visibility. Protected by Gorilla Glass Victus+ and an Armor Aluminum frame, it also retains the IP68 water and dust resistance rating.

Powered by the Exynos 2400 chipset, the S25 FE comes with 8GB RAM and up to 512GB storage, alongside a larger vapor chamber for better heat control. Samsung promises 7 years of OS and security updates, matching its flagship support.

In cameras, the phone carries a 50MP triple rear setup with OIS, 12MP ultrawide, and 8MP telephoto with 3x zoom, plus a new 12MP selfie shooter. AI-powered tools like Generative Edit, ProVisual Engine, and Circle to Search enhance both photography and usability.

Battery life gets a boost with a 4,900 mAh cell supporting 45W fast charging, wireless, and reverse wireless charging. Samsung claims 50% charge in 30 minutes with an official charger.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Specifications

Feature Details
Display 6.7″ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, FHD+, 120Hz, 1900 nits
Processor Exynos 2400 (4nm)
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB / 256GB / 512GB (no card slot)
Rear Cameras 50MP (OIS) + 12MP ultrawide + 8MP telephoto (3x zoom)
Front Camera 12MP
OS & UI Android 16, One UI 8.0, 7 years updates
Battery 4,900 mAh, 45W wired, 25W wireless, reverse wireless
Build Gorilla Glass Victus+, Armor Aluminum, IP68
Colors Jetblack, Icyblue, Navy, White
Price (EU) $875 (128GB), $945 (256GB), $1,084 (512GB)

The Galaxy S25 FE is priced higher than last year’s S24 FE ($650 at launch), but offers longer software support, a bigger battery, and AI-powered features, making it a strong contender in the premium mid-range category.

