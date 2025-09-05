Sazgar Engineering Plan Phev Tank 500 And Cannon Launch 2026

Sazgar Engineering Works Limited (SAZEW) has officially announced that it will launch two new Plug-In Electric Hybrid (PHEV) vehicles the TANK 500 and the CANNON with commercial launches by March 31, 2026. The announcement appears in the company annual financial report and follows the launch of its first CKD plug in hybrid HAVAL H6 1.5L on August 16 2025.

Launch Timeline

Sazgar Engineering said CKD rollouts of the TANK 500 and CANNON are targeted by the end of March 2026. The company expects the New Energy Vehicles (NEVs) to complement its existing petrol and hybrid range and to align with government policy on new energy vehicles. The HAVAL H6 1.5L is already in market and will help the company refine its local assembly and after sales processes ahead of the TANK 500 and CANNON introductions.

Sales Performance

The company reported sharp growth in unit sales for 2025. Four wheeler sales rose to 10,889 units, an increase of 101.95 percent from 5,392 units in 2024. Three wheeler volumes rose to 25,786 units, up 71.75 percent from 15,014 units in 2024. The tractor wheel rim business showed a decline and sales fell 35.27 percent to 42,622 units from 65,850 units the prior year. The report also noted 45 units of imported CBU four wheelers sold in 2025 compared with 18 units a year earlier.

Strategic Shift

The board has decided to discontinue the home appliances business effective September 01 2025 after review of market conditions and long term strategy. The company reaffirmed that exports remain a strategic priority and said it will push to grow export volumes to support foreign exchange earnings. Sazgar Engineering manufactures and markets models under HAVAL, JOLION, BAIC and other brands while continuing production of three wheelers under the SAZGAR brand.

According to the company financial statement, the company is still committed to diversifying its product offerings in the petrol hybrid plug in hybrid and electric segments with the auto demand in Pakistan recovering. The company also noted that it will keep a close eye on market reception following every CKD roll out and revise production and distribution strategies.