SBP Approves UBL Share Split to Boost Market Liquidity

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has officially approved the proposed UBL share split, paving the way for United Bank Limited (PSX: UBL) to restructure its stock and enhance market accessibility.







In a stock exchange notice on Friday, UBL announced that the SBP issued its no-objection via a letter dated May 21, 2025. The approval includes necessary modifications to the bank’s Memorandum and Articles of Association to reflect the share split.

Originally approved by UBL shareholders on May 16, 2025, the share split involves dividing each Rs10 ordinary share into two ordinary shares of Rs5 each. UBL assured investors that the change will not impact any existing rights, privileges, or entitlements associated with the shares.

The primary goal of the share split is to improve share liquidity and make stock ownership more accessible to a wider investor base. Following the SBP’s clearance, UBL is set to proceed with implementing the revised share structure in the coming weeks.