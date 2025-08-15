By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 25 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Sbp

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has announced the release of a special Rs75 commemorative coin. The coin honors the bravery of Pakistan’s armed forces during the Marka-e-Haq. It also celebrates the country’s Independence Day with due dignity.

According to the federal government, the coin features a nickel-brass composition. It contains 79% copper, 20% zinc, and 1% nickel. The coin measures 30.0 mm in diameter and weighs 13.5 grams.

Design and Details – Obverse Side

The obverse side displays a waxing crescent moon and a five-pointed star facing northwest. Above the crescent star, the inscription “Islami Jamhuria Pakistan” appears in Urdu script. Below it, two upward-curved wheat sprigs surround the year “2025.” The bold numeral “75” appears on the right, while the word “Rupia” in Urdu script is on the left.

Design and Details – Reverse Side

The reverse side features the inscription “Marka-e-Haq” in Urdu script with “2025” below it. The phrase “Pakistan Hamesha Zindabad” is inscribed along the top edge in Urdu script. The design also includes two fighter aircraft, a naval ship, and a Multiple Rocket Launcher System (MRLS).

Availability

The commemorative coin will be available from August 15, 2025. It can be obtained through the exchange counters at all field offices of the SBP Banking Services Corporation.

Zohaib Shah

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Cat
Tribunal Upholds CCP’s Price-Fixing Ruling Against Medical Centres
Pakistan
Pakistan, Japan Eye Growth in Auto, IT, and Exports
Epbd
EPBD Releases Wealth Perception Index 2025 Lists Featuring Pakistan’s Top 40 Conglomerates
Apples First 5g Macbook Pro M5 Could Launch Early 2026
Apple’s First 5G MacBook Pro (M5) Could Launch Early 2026
Google Rolls Back On Purging Crypto Wallets From Play Store
Google Rolls Back On Purging Crypto Wallets from Play Store
Tecno Spark 40 Series
TECNO SPARK 40 Series Now Available in Pakistan – Starting at PKR 48,999
Government Fast Tracks Three Landmark Social Impact Initiatives To Boost Skills Empower Farmers And Advance Energy Efficiency For Sustainable Growth
Government Fast-Tracks Social Initiatives to Boost Skills, Support Farmers, and Promote Energy Efficiency
New Brain Computer Interface Can Now Read Your Thoughts
New Brain-Computer Interface Can Now Read Your Thoughts!
social media accounts
Mass Removal of Terror-Linked Social Media Accounts
World Humanoid Robot Games Kick Off In Beijing With Spectacular Opening
World Humanoid Robot Games Kick Off in Beijing with Spectacular Opening
Pakistan
Pakistan to Roll Out Real-Time Digital Monitoring of Petroleum Supply
Chatgpt Launches Chatgpt Go Under Pkr 1500 But Not For Everyone
ChatGPT Launches “ChatGPT Go” Under PKR 1500, But Not For Everyone
Supreme Court
Supreme Court Ushers Digital Justice Era with New 2025 Rules