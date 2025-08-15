The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has announced the release of a special Rs75 commemorative coin. The coin honors the bravery of Pakistan’s armed forces during the Marka-e-Haq. It also celebrates the country’s Independence Day with due dignity.

According to the federal government, the coin features a nickel-brass composition. It contains 79% copper, 20% zinc, and 1% nickel. The coin measures 30.0 mm in diameter and weighs 13.5 grams.

Design and Details – Obverse Side

The obverse side displays a waxing crescent moon and a five-pointed star facing northwest. Above the crescent star, the inscription “Islami Jamhuria Pakistan” appears in Urdu script. Below it, two upward-curved wheat sprigs surround the year “2025.” The bold numeral “75” appears on the right, while the word “Rupia” in Urdu script is on the left.

Design and Details – Reverse Side

The reverse side features the inscription “Marka-e-Haq” in Urdu script with “2025” below it. The phrase “Pakistan Hamesha Zindabad” is inscribed along the top edge in Urdu script. The design also includes two fighter aircraft, a naval ship, and a Multiple Rocket Launcher System (MRLS).

Availability

The commemorative coin will be available from August 15, 2025. It can be obtained through the exchange counters at all field offices of the SBP Banking Services Corporation.