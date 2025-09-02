Pakistan’s economy is showing signs of stability, with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) projecting growth between 3.25% and 4.25% in FY2026. The announcement was made by SBP Governor Jameel Ahmad during the Pakistan Textile Council’s annual meeting in Karachi.

Key Economic Indicators Highlighted by SBP

Indicator Status (2025) GDP Growth (FY2026 forecast) 3.25% – 4.25% Foreign Reserves $14.3 billion (up from $2.8b in 2023) Worker Remittances $38+ billion (shifted to formal channels) Inflation (June 2025) 3.2% (record low) Policy Rate Reduced from 22% to 11% Current Account Deficit Narrowed significantly

The SBP governor credited fiscal reforms, external debt stability, and stronger reserves for this turnaround, stressing that inflation will be kept within the 5–7% target range.

However, textile exporters raised concerns over high costs and policy hurdles. Pakistan Textile Council (PTC) Chairman Fawad Anwar warned that restrictive measures, such as removing raw materials from the Export Facilitation Scheme, risk undermining Pakistan’s global competitiveness.

Experts noted that textiles remain the backbone of Pakistan’s economy, contributing significantly to exports. The PTC urged the government to support exporters with lower import duties, tax caps, and subsidized financing to secure long-term growth.