By Sabica Tahira ⏐ 7 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Sbp Issues 2025 List Of Domestic Systemically Important Banks

Pakistan’s economy is showing signs of stability, with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) projecting growth between 3.25% and 4.25% in FY2026. The announcement was made by SBP Governor Jameel Ahmad during the Pakistan Textile Council’s annual meeting in Karachi.

Key Economic Indicators Highlighted by SBP

Indicator Status (2025)
GDP Growth (FY2026 forecast) 3.25% – 4.25%
Foreign Reserves $14.3 billion (up from $2.8b in 2023)
Worker Remittances $38+ billion (shifted to formal channels)
Inflation (June 2025) 3.2% (record low)
Policy Rate Reduced from 22% to 11%
Current Account Deficit Narrowed significantly

The SBP governor credited fiscal reforms, external debt stability, and stronger reserves for this turnaround, stressing that inflation will be kept within the 5–7% target range.

However, textile exporters raised concerns over high costs and policy hurdles. Pakistan Textile Council (PTC) Chairman Fawad Anwar warned that restrictive measures, such as removing raw materials from the Export Facilitation Scheme, risk undermining Pakistan’s global competitiveness.

Experts noted that textiles remain the backbone of Pakistan’s economy, contributing significantly to exports. The PTC urged the government to support exporters with lower import duties, tax caps, and subsidized financing to secure long-term growth.

Sabica Tahira

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Punjab Launches High Tech Driving Tests To Curb License Fraud
Rawalpindi Announces Schedule for Mobile Driving License Vans
Syed Ali Haider Zaidi Appointed New Cco Of Deutsche Bank Pakistan
Deutsche Bank Announces New CCO in Pakistan
Pakistan Plans Transition To Net Billing System For Solar Energy
China’s Policy Shift May Drive Up Solar Panel Prices in Pakistan
Kp Digital Media Bill Now Covers Social Media
KP Digital Media Bill Now Covers Social Media
Musks Grok Ai Makes Shocking Comeback In U S Govt Contract Battle
Musk’s Grok AI Makes Shocking Comeback in U.S. Govt Contract Battle
Bise Mardan
Mardan Board HSSC 2025: Top Position Holders Announced
PTCL
CCP Recovers Rs. 500 Million from PTCL and Link Dot Net in Anti-Cartel Crackdown
China Rolls Out Mandatory AI Education for Children Across Schools
China Mandates Ai Content Labels Across Major Social Media Platforms
China Mandates AI Content Labels Across Major Social Media Platforms
Punjab Govt Declares Sept 6 Public Holiday For Eid Milad Un Nabi
Punjab Government Declares September 6 as Public Holiday
Sun Tv
Sun TV Dispute Stalls Pakistan’s 5G Spectrum Auction Plans
You Will Soon Connect on WhatsApp Without Exchanging Numbers
Ai Stethoscope Detects Heart Conditions Fast In Seconds
AI Stethoscope Detects Heart Conditions Fast in Seconds