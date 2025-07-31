Sbp Selects Design For New Currency Notes

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has finalized the design for Pakistan’s new currency notes, as announced by SBP Governor Jameel Ahmad during a press conference in Karachi on Wednesday. The update came alongside the central bank’s decision to maintain the current interest rate.

According to Governor Ahmad, an international expert developed the selected design for the new notes. The project to issue updated notes is currently in progress, with formal production scheduled to begin once the Cabinet grants its approval.

The new currency notes aim to modernize the country’s monetary system, but the SBP has yet to release any official images. The visuals circulating online are from a previous art competition and not representative of the actual design.

Until Cabinet approval is secured, the timeline for the release of the new currency notes remains uncertain. The SBP has assured that further details will be shared in due course.